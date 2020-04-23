January 30, 1939 – April 19, 2020 (age 81)

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Marco Cecile Jensen Nuhn, died April 19, 2020 in Syracuse, Utah, after a long goodbye due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Marco was born January 30, 1939, in Logan, Utah. She was the oldest of four children produced from the union of Dallas and Helen Anderson Jensen. Her death was preceded by her father and mother, sister Patricia Ann Bolton, and brother Jeddie Dean Jensen. Her surviving brother Dallas Randall (wife Francesca) Jensen resides in Littleton, Colorado.

Marco graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah, class of 1957. Poodle skirts were the fashion trend then and Marco had a great sense of style throughout her life. She often spoke of growing up in Hyrum, visits with grandparents, camping and fishing with her family, trips to Ogden, swimming at Hyrum Dam, and dances at Elite Hall on Main Street.

She attended Weber College in Ogden, Utah to begin her studies in nursing, but her educational pursuits were put on hold as she met and married Keith Leroy Nuhn on July 7, 1960, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later the entire family was sealed in the Los Angeles L.D.S. Temple. The couple moved from coast to coast eventually settling in Thousand Oaks, California to raise the family.

She is survived by her five daughters: Shelly Shepherd (husband Douglas) of Riverside, California, Jan Chase (husband Thomas) of Huntersville, North Carolina, Julie Robertson (husband Mark) of Syracuse, Utah, Ginger Wagster (husband Daniel) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Jodie Nuhn of Anaheim, California; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In 1987, Marco obtained her RN degree and she enjoyed being a nurse for 26 plus years. She was a traveling home-hospice nurse for much of that time and always enjoyed visiting patients, even after retirement.

Marco was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints her entire life and active in Relief Society for many years. Her hobbies were playing piano, being a 4-H mom, being a member of Gates Cactus Society and spending many hours to tend her extensive cactus gardens, and completing her beloved genealogical research.

It was her 50-year high school reunion that was a highlight of 2007 and she would reminisce about the friendships she made. Marco loved her family and was so proud of her five girls and had a very special place in her heart for all her sons-in-law. Marco had a beautiful smile that we will dearly miss.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no funeral. A graveside viewing and service will be held for family at the Hyrum City Cemetery, Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 Noon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net