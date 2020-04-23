No new COVID-19 cases in BRHD for five straight days

LOGAN – Another day without a new confirmed COVID-19 case in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) means it’s been five such days in a row. The district includes Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties.

The health district’s caseload total is still 56.

There are still 40 positive cases in Cache County with 16 in Box Elder County and still no new cases in Rich County. Nine individuals have recovered from the virus in Box Elder County and 25 have recovered in Cache County. Statewide, 1050 people who were previously infected with the virus have recovered.

From numbers reported Thursday, the state death count from COVID-19 went to 35, one more than Wednesday. That is the 10th straight day with at least one COVID-19 death in Utah.