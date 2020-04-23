Logan police respond to distraught man attempting to harm himself

LOGAN — Police officers were able to diffuse a tense situation early Thursday morning involving a distraught individual. The incident partially closed US-89/91 near 800 West.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said officers responded to the scene around 8 a.m. after several motorists called 911, reporting a man was jumping into traffic. The male individual was allegedly attempting to harm himself.

Officers were able to speak with the suspect and take him safely into custody without incident. They later transported him to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Simmons said police have dealt with the individual in the past, most recently within the past several weeks. He reportedly has a lengthy history.

No one was injured during Thursday’s incident. The highway was reopened at 8:45 a.m.

The suspect was not arrested. Charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

will@cvradio.com