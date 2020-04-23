School counselors still working to help students

GARLAND – The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and soft closures of our schools are changing the face of education and the way we teach our children.

Modern technology is helping teach students, but what about other needs, those that might combine learning and the stresses of social distancing?

ValaRee Reese, a counselor at Bear River High School, was interviewed on the KOOL 103.9 morning show about those difficulties.

Reese said the use of technology has helped in the transition, things like e-mail, phone calls or video calls, adding “our goal as counselors is to support our students with their academics, social, emotional and college and career exploration.”

Reese said that, just like before, during soft closures some students thrive and some struggle, and that is where a counselor comes in to supply support for those students, especially the growing number of students struggling with online learning.

“At Bear River High School there is a coordinated effort to support students and to reach out to students to let them know that we care,” Reese said.

When asked what the best thing about working at Bear River High School is, she said, “Without a doubt it’s the students and their parents and the community.” A more personal reason for Reese is that her mother went to Bear River High School.

AUDIO: ValaRee Reese interview on KOOL 103.9