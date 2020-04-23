Two USU social work students create resources sheet for people stuck in social isolation

Amanda Crosland and Courtnie Eddington stand next to the infamous Utah State University Block A statue.

LOGAN — When Courtnie Eddington and Amanda Crosland were assigned a community project for their community engagement class in the Utah State University social work program, the two women knew they wanted to do something to help Cache Valley residents struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of the stressors in Cache Valley revolve around people’s inability to maintain their mental health, physical health and sense of connectiveness with the community,” Crosland said.

The assignment came right as the country entered into quarantine and Gov. Gary Herbert placed a Stay Home, Stay Safe directive in Utah, and the two have created a “fact sheet” broken into categories: “Cache Valley stats, Maintining Mental Health, Maintining Physical Health, Stay Connected and Meditation.”

Each category has several resources under it — The Family Place, CAPSA, directions of how and where to get tested for the Coronavirus, mindfulness meditation and yoga techniques, the Cache Community Food Pantry and other resources to keep Cache Valley residents in good physical, mental and emotional health.

“It’s just kind of a temporary relief to give people a boost because not a lot of people know what’s out there,” Crosland said. “If you need resources for food, if you need resources to work, whatever it is, we’re hoping that this can be a temporary source of relief.”

Eddington said the two used their experiences volunteering at Citizens Agianst Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), The Family Place and other Cache Valley community resource centers to gain inspiration for the fact sheet.

“It can be a guide for people to get started on ways to help themselves during a quarantine, for people who just want to stay physically as healthy as they can to save themselves during a virus,” Eddington said. “We found that it’s super important to have this information easily accessible to people.”

The two women started their research on looking at mental and physical health resources found easily on the Internet — such as yoga and meditation tutorials — then expanded into local resources for those in need.

“We included resources for those who are suffering during the quarantine whether it by financially, monetarily, food wise,” she said. “That all just kind of snowballed together to create this fact sheet full of resources for those living in Cache Valley.”

Both women said the fact sheet is especially helpful for college students or others used to a social lifestyle struggling with being alone in quarantine.

“We just thought it was super important to get something out there to help people during this time, especially if your’e a college student or you’re very social and enjoy that lifestyle,” Eddington said. “We think it’s important because people are stuck at home and we wanted something available online that they can accesss easily.”

The fact sheet also includes ways to begin certain hobbies and practical skills — such as beginner yoga and meditation, food storage collection and cooking skills.