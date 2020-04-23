Utah State’s Jordan Love drafted by Green Bay Packers in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick.

Love, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Bakersfield, Calif., is the highest Aggie draft pick since defensive tackle Phil Olsen went fourth overall to the Boston Patriots in 1970. Love is also the second-highest quarterback to get drafted in school history behind Bill Munson, who was the seventh-overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 1964.

Overall, Love is just the fifth Utah State player to be selected in the opening round of the draft, joining defensive tackle Merlin Olsen, who was the third overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 1962, and running back MacArthur Lane, who was the 13th overall pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968, along with Phil Olsen and Munson.

Love is also the first Aggie quarterback to be drafted since Brent Snyder was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round in 1988. In all, USU has now had 10 quarterbacks drafted into the NFL.

Furthermore, Love is just the third Mountain West quarterback ever selected in the opening round, joining Utah’s Alex Smith, who was the first overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, and Wyoming’s Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Overall, Utah State has now had 123 players selected in the NFL Draft, including 14 players in the last 10 years.

Love is the ninth Aggie ever to be drafted by the Packers organization joining guard Lionel Aldridge (4/54) in 1963, defensive tackle Doug Gosnell (8/194) in 1969, defensive back Bob Fuhriman (13/321) in 1975, quarterback Keith Myers (9/228) in 1978, wide receiver Ron Cassidy (8/193) in 1979, tight end John Thompson (9/235) in 1979, defensive back Ed Berry (7/183) in 1986 and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (3/88) in 2016.

Love, who redshirted at Utah State during the 2016 season, started 32 of the 38 games he played in and is USU’s second-winningest quarterback in school history with a 21-11 (.656) record. He earned second-team all-Mountain West honors as a sophomore and was named to the conference’s honorable mention team as a junior.

Overall, Love set school records with 9,003 yards of total offense, 12 career 300-yard passing games and four completions of at least 80 yards. He finished his career 689-of-1,125 (.612) passing for 8,600 yards with 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He ranks second all-time in school history in passing yards, completions and attempts, is tied for second all-time in touchdown passes, and is third in completion percentage. He is also second all-time in school history with three 400-yard passing games.

During his time at Utah State, he threw five touchdown passes in a game twice, four or more touchdown passes in a game five times, three or more touchdown passes in a game nine times and multiple touchdown passes in a game 16 times.

Love had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2018 as he set five single-season school records, including 32 touchdown passes, 3,567 passing yards, seven 300-yard passing games, 234 points responsible for and being named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week five times, while tying the single-season school record with a pair of 400-yard passing games. Furthermore, his 3,630 yards of total offense and 267 completions as a sophomore rank second and third all-time in school history for a single season, while his 64.0 completion percentage ranks fourth. Love also tied the single-game school record with five touchdown passes against both UNLV and San José State, becoming just the fifth quarterback in school history to accomplish the feat. His 32 completions against SJSU are the third-most in school history, as are his 491 passing yards in that game.

Love was also tabbed the Offensive MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl as he set school bowl game records with his four touchdown passes, 359 passing yards and 362 yards of total offense in Utah State’s 52-13 win against North Texas.

As a junior, Love was 293-of-473 (.619) passing for 3,402 yards with 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, becoming just the second quarterback in school history to have multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons. Love also set single-season school records in both completions and attempts in 2019, while his passing yards are the second-most in school history, trailing his 3,567 passing yards last season. Love finished the year with 3,577 yards of total offense, the third-most in school history, while his 20 touchdown passes are the fourth-most and his completion percentage is the sixth-best. Love also completed a career-high 33 passes against Wake Forest during his junior campaign, which are the second-most in school history.

Overall, Love holds the top two passing marks in Aggie history with 3,567 yards as a sophomore and 3,402 yards as a junior, and two of the top three completion marks in school history as he set the school record with 293 completions as a junior and ranks third with his 267 completions as a sophomore. Love also holds two of the top four touchdown passing marks in school history with his school-record 32 touchdown passes as a sophomore, while his 20 touchdown passes as a junior are tied for the fourth-most. And finally, he holds two of the top three total offensive marks in school history with 3,630 yards as a sophomore and 3,577 yards as a junior, to rank second and third, respectively.

Utah State First Round NFL Draft Picks

Year Pick Player Team Position

1962 3 Merlin Olsen Los Angeles Rams DT

1964 7 Bill Munson Los Angeles Rams QB

1968 13 MacArthur Lane St. Louis Cardinals RB

1970 4 Phil Olsen Boston Patriots DT

2020 26 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Utah State Quarterbacks Selected In The NFL Draft

Year Round (Pick) Player Team

1957 22 (258) Bob Winters Cleveland Browns

1963 19 (259) Jim Turner Washington Redskins

1964 1 (7) Bill Munson Los Angeles Rams

1973 14 (343) Tony Adams San Diego Chargers

1978 9 (228) Keith Myers Green Bay Packers

1980 4 (85) Eric Hipple Detroit Lions

1980 7 (182) Craig Bradshaw Oakland Raiders

1981 12 (319) Bob Gagliano Kansas City Chiefs

1988 7 (192) Brent Snyder Chicago Bears

2020 1 (26) Jordan Love Green Bay Packers