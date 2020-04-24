Critics say specific information about Coronavirus cases needed

Critics say that specific information about Coronavirus infection patterns is needed for the general public to make sound decisions about their activities.

SALT LAKE CITY – State and local health officials are gradually being more forthcoming with data about Coronavirus infections, but some observers say that the public still needs more information.

“We keep saying that everyone should use good common sense in going about their lives during this pandemic,” says Katie Witt, the mayor of Kaysville and a GOP candidate in the 1st Congressional District. “But how do you make good decisions based on common sense in the absence of vital information?”

The most recent update from state officials on April 24 put the headcount of Coronavirus cases in Utah at 3,782, with 315 of those patients requiring hospitalization and 39 fatalities reported. The Bear River Health officials reported 59 cases in their district the same day.

But both state and local officials continue to be close-mouthed about specific information on Coronavirus cases due to privacy concerns.

“The problem is that (health officials) won’t release any information about local Coronavirus cases that would allow the public to make any kind of rational decisions,” according to Tina Cannon, a member of the Morgan County Council and another candidate in the 1st District congressional race.

“What we really need to know is how a patient contracted the virus, how serious their condition is, their ages and whether they are being treated or isolated. Those are critical questions for determining how vulnerable the public might be to infection. That information is also necessary to make sound decision about the need for closures.”

While health officials are releasing some of that information, it comes more often than not cloaked in vague generalities like “the patient is under 60 years of age” or “the virus was likely contracted by community spread.”

“But if we knew that the majority of infected patients were over 60 years of age,” Cannon asks, “would it be necessary to close down children’s playgrounds?”

Utah Rep. Ray Ward is a physician who has treated Coronavirus patients at the Cope Family Medicine clinic in Bountiful. He says even doctors on the frontlines of this health crisis can’t get relevant information about sources of infection.

“Making good common sense decisions (about the Coronavirus) is impossible,” Ward says, “unless we have good public information about what is very risky, less risky and not risky at all.

“Let’s say that we discovered that 80 percent of positive virus patients weren’t infected in the workplace, but rather from one family member to another in the home. Then we would know that we need to be more proactive about separating family members if one of them tests positive by providing voluntary isolation spaces in hotels for example …

“If it turns out that most of the cases are resulting from workplace contact,” he adds, “then every single employer needs to know that.”

Ward says that part of the reason that public health services are being overwhelmed by the Coronavirus is that their staffing had been cut to “bare bones” over past decades.

“Despite that, our health services are doing an excellent job contacting patients who test positive, their families and associates to try to limit the spread of infection,” the doctor says. “But specific information about those cases is not being disseminated to the general public.”

In an ideal situation, a public health service would also have the assets to be able to analyze infection patterns and provide information that would allow the members of the public to change behaviors as necessary to minimize their risk of infection.

“That’s what happened in South Korea and it worked,” Ward emphasizes. “That country has weathered the Coronavirus outbreak without shutting down their economy. But our public health system isn’t sufficiently staffed to do something similar.”