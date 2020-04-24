Delamar George (DG) Normington

Delamar George Normington passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2020 in Marriott-Slateville surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 26, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Erma Teresa Tarris and Delamar Normington.

DG graduated from High school after twelve years in the Superior Wyoming school system. He then enrolled in first year college courses and studied carpentry, horticulture and real estate.

DG lived and worked in Wyoming – Colorado – Nebraska – Kansas – Alaska – Montana – Washington – Idaho – California – Texas – Nevada and Utah.

His employment started as a Milk Man runner earning a dime a day. He worked as a Movie Theater Projectionist, Garbage Collector, Boeing Aircraft Manager.

He worked for several rail road companies in many divisions including the Union Pacific Rail Road, Alaskan Rail Road and the Great Northern Railway. He worked as a Carman, Dispatcher, Trainman, Gandy, Section Foreman, Manager of Track Maintenances, Road Master and he retired after over 40 years from the UPRR as a General Road Master.

Working on the railroad was a major part of DG’s life and his family. When he wasn’t working on the railroad he was talking about working on the railroad. He loved that job.

Del served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965, at Fort Lewis, Washington.

He was a lifelong Member of the Catholic Church where during his youth he served as an altar boy.

DG enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing, camping, gardening, building and working in his yard. He was a talented artist, skilled mechanic and all time best story-teller.

He spent many hours talking on the phone with his family about the railroad, fishing and the weather. He loved all his dogs, cats and especially loved his grandkids, nieces and nephews. He was best at tinkering and loved to collect boats, trains and automobiles.

He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Rae Linsley of 47 years; daughter, Shelleice (Monte) Stokes of Marriott –Slaterville, Utah. Brothers: Andrew (Evelyn) Normington of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Bill (Lou Jean) Normington of Green River, Wyoming. Sisters: Mary Griener of New Hope, Minnesota, Helen Ann Tripp of North Ogden, Utah, Maldi (Bob) Lavender of Logan, Utah. 6 Grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. 21 Beloved nieces and nephews and their children.

Proceeded in death by his parents Delamar and Erma T. Normington, brother Colin T. Normington, sister Pat Tiger and daughter Kristin Lynn.

