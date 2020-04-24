Forest Service opening canyon roads and some campsites

Lower gate in Green Canyon (Courtesy: US Forest Service)

LOGAN — As temperatures increase, snow continues to melt, and many people look for opportunities to get outside, forest rangers have opened portions of Left Hand Fork, Green Canyon, Smithfield Canyon and High Creek to motorists. The lower portions of the roads were opened earlier this month.

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest announced the canyon openings on their social media accounts. They include the county gate in High Creek, first gate in Green Canyon and lower gate in Left Hand Fork. Smithfield gate is also open, with some snow still remaining on the road just before the parking area

Non-established campsites are open and accessible. Rangers are planning on opening established campgrounds May 15.

Motorists are being asked to avoid driving on roads that are snow covered, wet and muddy. Drivers can run the risk of getting stranded or damaging the road.

