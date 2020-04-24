Grace Vivian Obray Larson, 99, of Bountiful, Utah passed away peacefully Tuesday morning April 21, 2020. She lived independently at home until the last six weeks of her life when she was lovingly cared for by Barton Creek Assisted Living of Bountiful and Elevation Hospice of Utah with a special thank you for her angel nurse Sonya Fowels.

Grace was born in Ogden, Utah October 5, 1920 to Jane Price Obray and Wilford Lambert Obray. She graduated from Ogden High School. She married Carl Harold Larson May 10, 1941 in Ogden, Utah which was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple and remained a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gladys Heninger (Ogden, Utah), and her husband Carl Harold Larson (Bountiful, Utah). She is survived by her sister Ruth Allen (California), daughter Karen Ruth Williams (Park City, Utah), and sons Richard Carl Larson (Jeanenne) Bountiful, Utah, Steele Dee Larson (Nancy) Bountiful, Utah and Christian Harold Larson (Merinda) Logan, Utah 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

After her family was grown she worked for Jess Reid Real Estate Company in Salt Lake City. She was an avid golfer becoming president of the Bountiful Ridge Golf Course Ladies Association and playing until she was 95. She loved watching the Utah Jazz, University of Utah sports, golf and tennis.

Family was her life. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren following their lives on social media. Her iPad went everywhere with her. The family always spend Christmas afternoon at her beautifully decorated home.

With the new restrictions, there will be a family only viewing at Russon Mortuary and graveside dedication at Bountiful City Cemetery was held on Friday, April 24, 2020. Once this craziness is over there will be a celebration of her life for extended family and friends.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at russonmortuary.com