Help for those needing diapers and hygiene supplies this weekend

LOGAN — Little Lambs Foundation for Kids is a local organization based in Logan. Their foundation provides comfort kits to children transitioning into foster care. According to Executive Director and co-founder Ted Chalfant, a couple years ago they saw a great need for families that were in need of diapers. So, they opened up the first direct-service diaper bank in Northern Utah.

This Saturday, April 25, they are hosting a Drive-thru Diaper Distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their distribution center at 1125 West 400 North, suite 200 in Logan. This is for anyone in need of diapers or hygiene supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a drive-up curbside event, no one needs to leave their car. Staff will be wearing gloves and masks. Chalfant was asked what motivated him to get involved in helping foster kids.

“I grew up with foster kids in my home and growing up. How these children would come into our home with just the clothes on their back and…if they did have any of their own belongings they brought it in a black trash bag. I decided…me and my wife wanted to give back to the community, we wanted to do more and we decided that we would start Little Lambs,” he explained.

Their foundation has been in existence since 2014. For more information and to find out how you can donate diapers or monetarily, visit LittleLambsofUtah.org.