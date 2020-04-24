Idaho governor announces phased plan to begin reopening

Idaho Gov. Brad Little issues a 21-day stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from the Idaho Military Division headquarters in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout the state. The governor also issued a new "extreme emergency" declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho's health care system. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has announced a plan for restoring normal activity in Idaho and recovering from the economic impact caused by the coronavirus.

Little warned the process will take time and will be based on declining infections and testing. The Republican governor said Thursday the state will begin an approach May 1 with four phases allowing increasing levels of activity as conditions allow.

His plan is similar to the guidelines provided to governors by President Donald Trump earlier this month. Little says Idaho could get close to normalcy in late June but there will still be risk until a vaccine is created.