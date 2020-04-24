March 9, 1940 – April 10, 2020 (age 80)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, LaGaye Bowden McFall, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Brigham City with her husband and daughter by her side.

LaGaye was born on March 9, 1940 in Brigham City, Utah to Paul J. Bowden and Purdette L. Brown Bowden. She married the love of her life, Thomas Alden McFall, in Ogden, Utah on December 14, 1962. They had two children together during their 57-year marriage, one son and one daughter.

LaGaye enjoyed collecting recipes and loved cooking for her family and friends. Everyone always looked forward to receiving treats from her, especially at Christmas, when she baked cookies and made candy all month-long.

LaGaye loved all animals and always treated her pets like her babies. She also enjoyed watching movies and listening to rock n’ roll and country music. Her favorite performer of all time; however, was always Elvis Presley.

LaGaye is survived by her husband, Thomas; one cousin, Delwin Garland; her children, Terry McFall (Shanna), Monique Fisher (Bill); four grandchildren, Ashleigh Lish (Jon), Nathan Fisher, Clorissa McFall, Katelynn McFall; and three great-grandchildren, Brecken Fisher, Cora Barker, and Wilder Lish.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Community Nursing Services and specifically acknowledge Collette Anderson for all of the loving care and attention that she gave LaGaye over the past year.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

