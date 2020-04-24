One new case of COVID-19 in Friday report from the Bear River Health Department

LOGAN – The first positive COVID-19 case in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) in the last six days is an individual from Cache County. The individual is in the 18-60 age category and is not currently hospitalized. Only nine individuals in the BRHD have been hospitalized since the department began tracking the virus.

The health district’s caseload total is 57, including 41 positive cases in Cache County with 16 more in Box Elder County and still no new cases in Rich County. A total of 10 individuals in Box Elder County have recovered, with 24 recoveries in Cache County. Statewide, there are 2,491 active cases and 1,252 Utahns have recovered from the coronavirus.

From numbers within the Friday report, the state death count from COVID-19 went from 35 to 39. This is the 11th straight day with at least one COVID-19 death in Utah.

Three of the four deaths reported Friday were in longterm care facilities, the fourth was hospitalized at the time of death.

The Utah Department of Health’s Friday report indicates there have been 3,782 total cases in the state to date, 170 more than Thursday. Total tests administered in the state grew by 4,070 to 84,697 between Thursday and Friday and hospitalizations grew to 315, an increase of 14 the last 24 hours.

State epidemiologist Angela Dunn said the state’s death rate from COVID-19 has reached 1.0 percent for the first time. The national death rate is 5.6 percent. More than 50,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Governor Gary Herbert said earlier this week he received a recommendation from the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission to move the state from high risk (the red category) to moderate risk (orange).

“I want the people of Utah to know, that as soon as possible I plan to change the risk category for much of the state to orange, as early as next week, May 1. We want people to be ready and anticipate this is going to happen,” he said.

He said the move from high risk to moderate risk does not mean the state will be going back to business as usual. He said it will offer some businesses opportunities to “open up” including restaurants, which will have to deal with certain spacing restrictions.