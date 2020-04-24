Richard Gordon Randall, 75, passed away April 21, 2020 at his home in South Ogden, Utah.

He was a man of love, quiet strength and wisdom and lived by example every day. He leaves behind a legacy of faith in Christ, love for family, perseverance, the value of hard work and the Randall name – never let it be said that a Randall couldn’t do it.

Gordon was born June 14, 1944 in Ogden, Weber County, Utah to Richard Howard Randall and Betty Lou Terry.

On March 21, 1969, he married his eternal companion and sweetheart Linda Rae Rankin in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Gordon graduated from Morgan High School in 1962. He attended Weber State College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education in 1970. He then attended Utah State University and earned a Master’s of Education in Secondary Education in 1980.

Gordon knew the meaning of hard work and the importance of education and learning. He was constantly attending workshops and trainings to further his knowledge to be current on what he taught.

Gordon was employed at Roy High School as the Business Department Chairman and Business Instructor for 34 years. He was a man of honor and fairness and made a difference in the lives of his students. He initially taught typewriting and later developed the computer classes for the ETC Lab in coordination with Weber State University. He also taught Business Math and Accounting and was the FBLA Advisor.

Gordon loved music; he played the trombone, excelled at the piano and had a beautiful voice. He shared his musical talent with others throughout his life.

Gordon had a testimony of the Lord and strived to live a Christ-like life of faith, love and service. He served a 2.5 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to South Africa where he served as the Mission Secretary and Assistant to the Mission President. He was an active member of the South Ogden 5th Ward. Gordon served faithfully in many church callings including 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric, High Councilor and the Stake Executive Secretary for the South Ogden Stake for 19.5 years.

Our dad exemplified a life of integrity – his word was his bond and a handshake was as binding as any contract. He believed the world is changed by your example not by your opinion.

Gordon loved life, traveling, and creating memories and adventures with his family. He enjoyed camping in their tent trailer, biking, golfing and boating. He loved the outdoors and spent many vacations with his family teaching them a love for some of his favorite camping spots, Yellowstone in particular.

He enjoyed his family and watching them grow and progress. He coached their basketball, soccer, T-ball and baseball teams. He had unconditional love and support for his family. His calming patience and endearing sense of humor will be cherished. We will be forever grateful for his special smile, caring heart, words of wisdom and warm embrace.

Surviving are his wife of South Ogden, 4 children: Roger (Kim), Michele, Tricia, Greg (Brittany); 7 grandchildren: Kamree (Nate), Maegan (Ethan), Savannah, Hayden, Connor, Dylan, Gavin.

Also surviving are two brothers: David (Janet) Randall, Morgan, Utah and Chris (Jill) Randall, Hyde Park, Utah; Aunt Janet Rabe, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Humanitarian fund, a charity of your choice or create a memory with your loved ones.

A private family viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary with family graveside services held for the immediate family at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park.

We watched God create one of his toughest soldiers through dad’s valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. He never lost the twinkle in his eye despite the challenges he faced. He endured steadfastly to the end.

Although we can no longer see you with our eyes, we will feel you in our hearts forever.

