Ronalee Roberts

April 24, 2020
August 8, 1979 ~ April 23, 2020 (age 40)

Ronalee Roberts born August 8, 1979 died April 23, 2020 age 40 passed away in Logan of an episode of acid reflux aspirated in her lungs.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Shirley Busby and Bill and Lydia Roberts. Three aunts and four uncles.

She will be missed by her parents Larry and Susan Roberts, her siblings and their spouses Jim and Rachel Roberts, Kevin and Kathryn Murdock, Paul and Katherine Roberts, and 4 nieces and 3 nephews.

We would like to thank the team at Chrysalis for their tender watch over our daughter for years and all those who helped take care of her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com

