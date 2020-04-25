COVID-19 update: three new cases reported in Bear River Health District Saturday

LOGAN – Three more COVID-19 cases were found Saturday in the Bear River Health District (BRHD), two in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

The health district’s caseload has grown to 60, including 43 positive cases in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The Utah Department of Health’s Saturday report indicates there have been 3,948 total cases in the state to date, 166 more than Saturday. Total tests administered in the state grew by 5,509 to 90,206 between Friday and Saturday and hospitalizations grew to 329, an increase of 14.

Numbers within the state’s Saturday report show the death count from COVID-19 went from 39 to 41. Both deaths were females, older than 60 with underlying medical conditions. One was a resident of Washington County, the other lived in Salt Lake County.

This is the 12th straight day with at least one COVID-19 death in Utah.