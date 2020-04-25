Utah State football has four players joining NFL teams as Undrafted Free Agents

New Mexico quarterback Trae Hall (10) is sacked by Utah State defensive end Tipa Galeai during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

LOGAN, Utah – Four former Utah State football players are moving on to the NFL as undrafted free agents. Placekicker Dominik Eberle and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, while defensive end Tipa Galeai signed with the Green Bay Packer and tight end Calep Repp signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Eberle, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Nurembery, Germany (Redondo Union (CA) HS), set 14 school records during his Aggie career, including 359 points scored, to go along with seven Mountain West records. Eberle was named an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus this past season, along with earning first-team all-MW honors.

Galeai, a 6-5, 235-pound native of Euless, Texas (Trinity HS/TCU), earned second-team all-Mountain West honors both years at Utah State. He finished his Aggie career with 150 tackles, which included 20.0 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss, to go along with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Mariner, a 6-2, 195-pound native of Tustin, Calif., (Tustin HS/Utah), earned second-team all-Mountain West honors this past season as a graduate transfer. He finished the year with 63 receptions for 987 yards (15.7 ypr) and 10 touchdowns. Those 10 receiving touchdowns are tied for the sixth-most in a single-season in school history.

Repp, a 6-5, 225-pound native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Los Osos HS/Utah), earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors as a graduate transfer in 2019. He finished the season with 36 receptions for 455 yards (12.6 ypr) and four touchdowns.