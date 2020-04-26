Democratic contest in 1st Congressional District ends in draw

After inconclusive voting by delegates at the Democratic nominating convention on April 25, congressional candidates Darren Parry of Logan (upper right) and Jamie Cheek of Ogden (lower left) will compete in state primary balloting on June 30.

SALT LAKE CITY – The contest to see which Democrat will run to replace outgoing U.S. Rep Rob Bishop in Congress ended in a draw at the Democratic state nominating convention on April 25.

Delegates at the party’s first-ever virtual gathering split their votes inconclusively between candidates Jamie Cheek of Ogden and Darren Parry of Logan.

Parry received 56 percent of the more than 2,200 delegates’ votes, which were cast online, compared to 44 percent for Cheek.

The two candidates will now compete in state primary balloting on June 30 to determine which of them will be on the general election ballot in November.

Parry, the chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, is a well-known figure in Cache Valley. In a video appeal to convention delegates, Parry listed his campaign priorities, including battling climate change, protecting public lands and immigration reform.

Creek is a transplanted Utahn who supervises vocational rehabilitation services in Weber County. In her video pitch to convention delegates, Cheek said the cornerstones of her campaign are providing affordable health care, improving air quality and enhanced educational opportunities.

The field of Republican candidates who survived the GOP nominating convention on April 25 will also be trimmed during primary voting on June 30.

The voting in the primary will take place almost exclusively via mail-in balloting.