Activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground

A Tuesday, April 21, 2020, booking photo released by Ada County Sheriff's Office shows Sara Brady from Meridian, Idaho. Brady, 40, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on a closed playground in Meridian. Video showed her refusing officers' repeated requests to leave the play structures closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse against Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order. (Ada County Sheriff's Office via AP)

BOISE (AP) — An anti-vaccine activist who was arrested in Idaho after she repeatedly refused orders by police to leave a playground that had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic has apologized to the police officer.

Sara Brady said she was on edge with the “constant stress” of being stuck at home and trying to take care of her cooped-up children. Brady was charged with misdemeanor trespassing on a closed playground.

Video showed her refusing officers repeated requests to leave the play structures Tuesday.

She is affiliated with two groups that sponsored a protest at the Idaho Statehouse against Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.