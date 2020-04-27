Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Arlene Bertha Wight Wright, 87, passed away on April 23, 2020 from a brief encounter with pancreatic cancer.

Arlene was born on December 29, 1932 at the Cooley Memorial Hospital in Brigham City, Utah, daughter of Lyman Verion and Bertha Holton Wight. She grew up in Perry, Utah. When she was in the fifth grade, her family moved to California while her father continued his plastering career. After two years, they later returned to Perry. Her parents owned and operated Holton’s Store. Mom’s best friend growing up in Perry was Glenda Larsen, whose parents operated Larsens’ Grocery store. They remain best friends still today.

Arlene met a shy, bashful boy from Perry and asked him to the Sadie Hawkins Dance. They became high school sweethearts. “Looney and Leena” were inseparable. On March 7, 1952, Arlene and Lawrence Lee Wright were married in the Logan Temple.

After spending a year in Germany, while Lawrence was in the Army, they returned to Perry and established their home. They lived in Perry for 62 years. Lawrence passed away in March 2015, leaving a big hole in Arlene’s life.

Arlene graduated from Box Elder High School and Weber State College. She went to work at Box Elder County Bank. She loved her banking “family” where many lifelong friendships were made. She retired in 1988 after 33 years in the banking industry.

In the early years of marriage, Arlene loved to watch Lawrence play baseball, which later led to his participation in fast pitch softball. Family Night was held 5 nights a week at the ballpark.

Arlene loved to play the organ and knit and crochet. She loved to buy dresses for her girls and especially for her granddaughters. She was a Jazz fan, watched ice skating competitions, soap operas, and every golf tournament that was ever held. She enjoyed snowmobiling in Island Park, family vacations, and spending time at the “Cuzzins Cabin” in Bear Lake. She loved her family, especially the grandkids, and the sweet great-grandkids that have blessed her life. Everyone agrees that she made the best hot chocolate and toast that you could ever find!

Arlene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in many positions during her life. She enjoyed Family History and she loved to provide beautiful music by playing the organ.

Arlene is survived by four daughters: Laurie (Wade) Hyde, Annette (Jeff) Thomas, Carol Lynn (David) Drewes, and ChaRee (Rick) Larsen. She was “Grandma Leena” to thirteen grandchildren: Jaxon, Jacee, Kylee, Tyson, Alexie, Kalen, Cade, Jaden, Sadie, Taleesha, Reesha, Chelsee and Joshua. Her eight great-grandchildren are: Ava, Traiden, Kaislee, Mia, Traxton, Kyrone, Taycie, and Krew. Arlene is also survived by her sister Joycle Poulsen.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Newell Wight, sister June Hamilton, and nephews DeOrr Wight, DeVaughn Hamilton, and James Hamilton.

Many thanks to the caring nurses from Atlas Health care, Sydney, Shannon, and Crystal, and the crew at the BeeHive Home in Perry. The family also wishes to thank the many wonderful ward members and friends in the Perry 6th Ward that were so caring and helpful to Arlene.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah. To view a live stream of the service contact Myers Mortuary – Brigham City. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com