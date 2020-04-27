Cache Valley high schools listed highly in Best High Schools ranking

U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools in America

NORTH LOGAN — InTech Collegiate High School is a top high school in Utah according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2020, “Best High Schools” ranking. The school was ranked #2 in the state and it is the seventh time in the last nine years that InTech has been in the top 10 in Utah.

“The AP® participation rate at InTech Collegiate High School is 61%,” the national report said about InTech. “The total minority enrollment is 25%, and 22% of students are economically disadvantaged.”

“While we don’t buy in to the belief that any single ranking system can fully capture a school’s performance, we are gratified to be recognized again by U.S. News for the achievement of our students and the efforts of our faculty,” InTech Principal Jason Stanger said in a release.

Ridgeline High School was ranked 11th overall in the state, with Mountain Crest High School not far behind, ranked 15th. Other high schools in the Cache County School District also placed well. Green Canyon was ranked 26th with Sky View High School ranked 27th. Logan High School, in the Logan City School District, was ranked 67th in the state.

In Idaho, West Side High School in Dayton was ranked 28th while Preston High School was ranked 80th.

U.S. News’ ranking system looks at the performance of a school’s top students (via Advanced Placement scores and participation), and also considers the achievement of both the whole student body and underserved populations (via state testing data) as well as taking into account whether a school is meeting its core function (graduation rate).