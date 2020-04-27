Cambry Christine Ochsenbein was born in Murray, Utah on August 20 ,2004. She was the 5th child of 8 born to Todd Ochsenbein and Cody Jean Faulkner Ochsenbein. She brought such love and fun and joy into our family. Cambry was what she called- the oldest child, but oldest of the second family. Coming 7 years after her brother- she was doted on and spoiled by all.

Cambry was a freshman at Bear Lake High School. She enjoyed classes like wood shop, art and weightlifting. She was so talented and beautiful- inside and out! She had also been involved in FFA, and had played volleyball and been on the school track team.

She was active in the LDS church, and had served as the Beehive president, and was currently the secretary for the new young women’s program. She was blessed to have wonderful leaders that loved her and watched over her and often took her to the temple and even to the Manti pageant. She was privileged to be able to do temple work in Star Valley, Logan, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake, Oquirrh, Jordan River, Draper, Mount Timpanogos, Orem, Vernal, Manti and St. George temples. She also toured the Tabernacle in Provo and loved that trip.

Cambry was a cowgirl at heart- she took right after her grandpa Chuck and was born to love animals and loved wearing her boots and just being a hand around the dirt farm. She was always helping with the animals. There was probably not an animal created that she didn’t want to take home and love- with the exception of the old rooster we owned. She was always sure he was eyeing her from the sidelines and was out to get her.

Cambry’s Grandpa and Grandma Sleight saw that love and gifted her and her sister both with a horse of their own for Christmas 2 years ago. It was a dream come true for this boot wearing cowgirl. She loved that mare and named her Chevy. She was actively working on training Chevy and breaking her to take the saddle and bit. Against everyone’s better judgement and advice, Cambry would climb on bareback and ride her horse around the arena. She was brave and fearless…. with the courage to rival the best of us.

Cambry had attitude and spunk. She was headstrong and passionate and stubborn but could also be loving and compassionate when she wanted to. She had a good heart and would willingly reach out to others who were struggling or who needed a friend or an act of service. She was a teenager with all the trials that come with growing up in these last days. I told her one day she was my hardest kid. She was giving us a run for our money and was even showing up her twin sisters in attitude and antics. She looked at me with fire in her eyes for just a minute and then laughed and said- “Well you will survive me mom, and I’ve only given you grief for the last two years- I was a total angel before that!”

Cambry grieved so hard when her grandpa Chuck passed away almost 7 years ago. We know her heart, her soul and her body are now at peace. She let go of this life and walked into the loving arms of her Savior on April 24, 2020 and she is happy. She and her Grandpa Chuck are out riding together again.

Cambry was a great daughter and wonderful sister. We will sure miss our girl and will strive to be worthy to be together with her as an eternal family when that time comes.

Cambry is survived by her parents, Todd and Cody Ochsenbein, her siblings; Corril Ochsenbein, Kara Garcia (Eduardo Lalo Garcia), Kylie Ochsenbein (brother-in-law Cordale Briggs), Casen Ochsenbein, Kloey Ochsenbein, Carlene Ochsenbein and her baby brother Caleb Ochsenbein. Her nieces; Aria Ochsenbein, Adelynn Ochsenbein, Brissia Garcia, Lalita Garcia and her nephews; Miguel Garcia and Elijah Garcia. She is survived by her paternal grandparents Mike and Chris Ochsenbein of Montpelier, Idaho, Margean Passey Viken of Boise, Idaho and Daryl and Shirley Sleight of Paris, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Chuck Faulkner of Paris, Idaho, her great-grandparents including her grandma Goose and Grandma Strawberry. Close aunts and uncles Tom and Jackie Price and Hugh Faulkner of Montpelier, along with many adopted families that took her in like the Jones, The Hulmes and The Hoges as well as many friends teachers and leaders whom she dearly loved.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon via live facebook feed through Schwab-Matthews Mortuary facebook page, with internment directly afterwards in the Bloomington Cemetery. Be at peace now sissy – we love you.

Our family would like to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the families, the ward members and the community for all their love, acts of service and compassion given during this time. There are no words to adequately thank everyone for the kindness we have been shown. We will work to pay it forward in Cambry’s memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com