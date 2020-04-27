Connie Welling Watts, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born February 23, 1944 in Logan, Utah; the second daughter to loving parents Wendell Holmes and Elsie Margaret Godfrey Welling. She grew up in Fielding, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School and Seminary. While attending Bear River High she was drill mistress of their Pep Club, wrote for the school newspaper, and sang in the A Capella Choir. She loved to sing with her sisters as well as in trios with dear friends. She often told her children stories of being baptized in the school swimming pool, skating with her friends at the local pond, and hanging out at the Pie Dump cafe with her classmates.

After graduation in 1962, she attended Stevens-Henager Business College, where she became an excellent typist, and mastered short-hand. She later studied journalism at Utah State University where she met Gordon Taylor Watts, the love of her life. It was a bonus for her to discover they shared the same birthday but was always quick to point out that they were born in different years! They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on September 19, 1963.

Previously, in July of that same year, Gordon accepted a marketing and sales position with Ford Motor Company, a job lasting for 32 years. Their journey with Ford resulted in many moves within the United States: Denver, Los Angeles, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Dallas. Connie would often say, “Well, we’ve just about finished the basement, so it’s time for another transfer.”

Over the course of these moves, Connie had the opportunity to serve in many capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women’s organizations. She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice which she shared often. She remarked, “The best calling I had was Primary chorister.”

Connie was an exceptional seamstress. Exquisite wedding and prom dresses were her specialties. She would often sew late into the night to surprise her daughters with a new dress to wear to an upcoming church dance. She was a gifted writer, which she put to good use in her callings, giving inspirational talks, making flyers for missionaries, composing poetry, and creative writing that she shared with many and included in her custom homemade cards to family and friends.

She had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor. She also had a fascinating knowledge of geography and world history and enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren with homework, a collaboration that always provided A+ results. She was blessed with excellent cooking skills. Delicious meals turned up on their supper table, provided from the produce of Gordon’s overflowing gardens that he planted wherever they moved. She was a dedicated stay-at-home mom and devoted grandmother, vocations she dearly loved.

She was the wind beneath the wings of Gordon’s success. After his retirement from Ford, Connie accompanied him on many assignments for the Church. She served by his side in the Philippines, presiding over the Quezon City Mission. Upon completion, she supported and traveled with Gordon when he was called as a General Authority Seventy. They resided in Atlanta, Georgia for a time with this calling. She continued to support him when he was called to serve on the Young Men’s General Board, and later when they were called as President and Matron of the Ogden, Utah Temple. She recorded many sacred experiences over the years that sealed her testimony and strengthened her loved ones. Connie went out of her way to serve her family and friends, often at the expense of her own personal pursuits. The influence of her Christ-like love and service to others is immeasurable. Her faith in her Savior was unwavering.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gordon, and her children: Brandon (Kimberly) Watts, Cameron (Matthew) Miller, Troy (Brenda) Watts, and Heidi (Andrew) Dixon and her sisters Virginia Walker and Glori Alsop. She is the grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Abbey Murray, Nurse with Dignity Home Health & Hospice, for her dedicated service and love to Connie, her aunt, during her final months. Daughter Cami and granddaughter Erika Walters were irreplaceable caretakers in helping Gordon so Connie was able to remain in her home.

Due to restrictions, a family viewing will be held at Rudd Funeral Home of Tremonton on Saturday, May 2, 2020 followed by a private graveside service at the Fielding Town Cemetery, Fielding, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com