It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Elizabeth Yeider Zitting who passed away April 22, 2020 at age 100 after a short but steady decline in her health.

Mom was born to Al and Mable Yeider on March 27, 1920 in Lawton, Michigan.

In June of 1942 Mom enrolled in nurses training at St. Vincent’s Infirmary in Little Rock, Arkansas graduating in June of 1945.

She met the love of her life, Harry Zitting at a USO dance for the nurses. Dad shipped out to Europe shortly after. When Dad returned from the war they were married on November 30, 1945 and moved to Ogden, Utah to follow Dad’s job working for the OUR&D in the railroad yards. Their commitment to each other was unstoppable. Dad passed on January 4, 2000.

Mom was a gifted artist and crafter, she painted in nearly all mediums and made miniature dioramas and just about any tiny objects that she could think of.

She leaves behind three children, Linda Zitting of Clearfield, Utah, Beth Hill of Tremonton, Utah and Charles and Cherrie Zitting of Ennis, Montana and lots of grandkids, great and great-great grandkids.

She will be missed.

Special thanks to Visiting Angels, Applegate Hospice, and Stonehenge of Ogden for the excellent and loving care they gave to Mom in the last months of her life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com