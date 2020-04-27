Gerald “Jerry” DeWayne Emanuel

April 26, 1950 – April 24, 2020 (age 69)

Jerry was born to Robert and Beverly Emanuel in Fort Collins, Colorado. He died April 24, 2020 at home, with his wife Myrna by his side, in Benson, Utah after a prolonged illness.

He enjoyed his early years in the Fort Collins and Bellvue areas. Attending school at Poudre High and AIMS Community College. Jerry joined the United States Army in 1969 and was active duty through 1971.

Returning to Fort Collins, he met and married Myrna in September of 1978 and became a father to her four children. As a dad he enjoyed watching his children participate in their activities.

Jerry assisted with 4H and rodeo clubs, he treasured the hours spent coaching little league. He especially loved watching the grandkids in their activities.

Myrna and Jerry celebrated 41 years married, living in various areas.

For 25 years, Jerry worked as a road construction truck driver. Hobbies included eating ice cream, puttering in his shop, woodworking and repairing small engines. Moving to Benson, Utah he worked in sales, and delighted in the peace and quiet in his secluded country home.

Jerry had a deep love for animals, and spoiling them, especially dogs.

Jerry is survived by his wife Myrna, his children Tammy Loveland, Dave and Sharon Loveland, Mike and Cindy Emanuel and April and Matt Turner, 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, three siblings; Bonnie, Joe and Annette and numerous extended family.

To honor and celebrate Jerry’s life, we encourage you to donate to your favorite charity or someone in need.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com