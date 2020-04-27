GOP convention delegates deny straight nomination for Hillyard

Long-term incumbent Sen. Lyle Hillyard of Logan will face GOP challenger Chris Wilson in a primary run-off on June 30.

SALT LAKE CITY – Delegates to the Utah Republican Party’s first-ever virtual nominating convention denied incumbent state Sen. Lyle Hillyard of Logan the nod for his own seat in the Utah Senate.

In online voting on April 25, Hillyard received 57 percent of the votes cast in Senate District 25, falling three percentage points short of the 60 percent threshold needed to cinch the party’s nomination for the November general election.

Challenger Chris Wilson of Logan, a political newcomer, won 42 percent of the delegate votes.

Hillyard and Wilson will now face-off in the GOP state primary on June 30.

Hillyard, an attorney, was first elected to the Utah House in 1980 and joined the Senate in 1984. Over the past 36 years, he has served on numerous Senate committees and subcommittees charged with developing appropriations for state functions including government operations, infrastructure improvements, public education and law enforcement, among others.

In 2016, Hillyard ran for re-election unopposed.

Wilson, the owner of Wilson Motor Company in Logan, announced his challenge to Hillyard by saying that it was “time for a change.”

Wilson said he objected to the approach Hillyard took on tax reform during a special legislative session in December 2019. The resulting controversial tax package was repealed during the first week of the 2020 legislative session after a referendum opposing it garnered widespread voter support.

“I think it’s time for fresh ideas and a fresh approach,” Wilson added.

Utah GOP chairman Derek Brown said that the virtual nominating convention was highly successful, with 93 percent of the state’s 3,847 delegates voting online.

The GOP state primary in which Hillyard and Wilson will compete for a slot on the November general election ballot will be conducted almost exclusively by mail-in voting.