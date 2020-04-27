January 07, 1934 – April 16, 2020 (age 86)

Inza Wheeler 86 of Hacienda Heights, California, and formerly of Preston, Idaho passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the home of her son in California.

Inza was born January 7, 1934, in Mancos, Colorado the daughter of Earl Hammond and Hazel Halls Hammond. She was raised and educated in Mancos, Colorado, where she graduated high school. She attended Ricks College in Rexburg for one year.

She married Johnny Katich on July 11, 1953, and from that union, she had 5 children. Russell, Darren, Phillip, Jillyn, and Kyle. Inza and Johnny were later divorced. She then married Paul Shwartz on September 23, 1989, and they resided in Centerville, Utah. Paul passed away in 2008. She then later in life married Creed Wheeler of Preston, Idaho. She resided in Preston until shortly after Creed’s death, when she moved to Hacienda Heights, California with her son.

While she was married to Johnny, she owned and operated several Baskin Robbins locations. Her first location was in Longmont, Colorado. After a few years, she sold that location and relocated to Ogden, Utah, where she purchased two Baskin Robbins locations, later adding a third location in Clearfield, Utah. She was an active and involved owner of the business where she mastered her Ice Cream Cake decorating skills. She would also take these same skills and create masterful Ginger Bread houses for Christmas. She later sold the businesses and retired from Baskin Robbins.

Inza was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life.Inza is survived by her children, Russell (Brenda) Katich of Ashton, Idaho; Darren (Leslie) Katich of Reno, Nevada; Phillip Katich of Hacienda Heights, California; Kyle (Jacqueline) Katich of Auburn, Alabama; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Quinn (Jane) Hammond of Brighton, Colorado; sister Betty Jo Hammond, St. George, Utah. A sister-in-law Charla Hammond of Montrose, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Hazel Hammond, one daughter Jillyn Johnston; a granddaughter Kristen Sumbolt; and two brothers Dill Hammond and Larry Hammond.

Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Preston City Cemetery, 1451 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will hold a very brief 15-minute viewing at the cemetery prior to the services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at franklincountyfuneral.com