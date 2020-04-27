Jeanne Ann May, 60, passed away suddenly on April 23, 2020 due to medical complications.

She was married to the love of her life Frankie May Jr. They shared the last 41 most amazing years of marriage together.

Jeanne was born in Brigham City, Utah on January 18, 1960. She was the daughter of Duane and Dalene Scothern. Jeanne graduated from Box Elder High School in 1978, which couldn’t come quick enough so she could marry her High School sweetheart, Frankie, and start the family she had always dreamed of in Honeyville, Utah.

She enjoyed her working years at many jobs including Aluminum Builders/All-American Spa’s, Wal-Mart Distribution Center, and Frank May Ski-Doo, LLC.

Jeanne will be remembered for her strong will, big heart, and her fun unconditional love. She enjoyed her childhood riding dirt bikes, camping and going on road trips cross country. She had a strong love for her second home, her cabin in Lava Ranch. She loved making her house a home, decorating, and her knick-knack patty whack bullshit (as dad would call it).

Over her adult years she enjoyed riding Ski-Doo’s, riding her multiple Harley’s, going on road trips with Frankie in her new dream car, a Chevy Camaro, and Can Am Defender rides with all of her amazing, loving family and friends. She adored each and every one of her grand babies in their own special way and watching them grow.

“We didn’t know we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun”.

Mom had the biggest heart, loved hard, and would do anything for any friend or animal in need.

Jeanne is survived by her loving husband Frankie May, mother-in-law Sally May, her brother Daniel (Susan) Scothern, Cynthia (Jim-deceased) Hill, Ric (Julie) Scothern, brother-in-law Jim (Linda) May, her 3 gorgeous daughters Jessi (Cody) Craw, Jakki (Devin Hunt) May, Salli (Chris) Wood, 2 fur-babies Bert and Phil, 9 grand-babies, 1 great-grandbaby on the way, and many nieces and nephews. As well as countless friends and family.

Jeanne is proceeded in death by her parents Duane and Dalene Scothern, her father-in-law, Frank May Sr., her brother-in-law Steve May, her baby sister Laurie Scothern who she missed dearly, and her 2 fur-babies Sur and Mr. Noodles.

The viewing was held for close family only. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Calls Fort Cemetery in Honeyville, Utah with procession of motorcycles and side-by-sides.

Jeanne’s family would like to thank her amazing doctors, nurses, and personnel at Brigham City Community Hospital, Ogden Regional, and her specialty doctors, Dr. Almony and Dr. Arango and staff. Also, a big thank you to Joe Rudd and Rudd Funeral Home for taking care of our Momma.

In lieu of flowers, please “Pay It Forward”, whether it be a Hug to a loved one, or just helping someone in need, or a donation to The Humane Society of Utah as Jeanne loved animals as well as people!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com