Larry Charles Bradford, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Franklin, Idaho.

He was born on January 13, 1937 in Preston, Idaho to Harold Sterling and Aleine Olsen Bradford. He married Larene Peterson on April 20, 1956 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Larry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions in the church including as a Bishop and in the Stake Presidency. Larry and Larene also served a mission as Ambassadors for Deseret Industries for three years.

He was active in government and served as a County Commissioner and State Representative for Idaho. Larry spent two years serving in the US Air Force. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he was younger and loved to tell stories and play ball as a pitcher.

He is survived by his wife Larene, of Franklin; and his children Kathy (Dan) Bertsch, of Sandy, Utah; Cory (Jan) Bradford, of Preston, Idaho; and Nicole (Keven) Hollingsworth, of Preston, Idaho. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as a brother-in-law DeVerl Joseph (Margie) Peterson, and a sister-in-law Phyllis Ogden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Janine Doney, a brother Harold Dean Bradford, a granddaughter Kamber Bergquist, and brother-in-law Wendell Ogden.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020. Interment will take place in the Franklin Cemetery. Services will be streamed at a link to be provided prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com