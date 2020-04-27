Lisa Ann Sorensen Kunz, 64, passed away April 25, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah after a valiant fight with Multiple Sclerosis.

She was the daughter of Ronald and Shirlea Jospehson Horne.

She married Jay Dee Sorensen on November 2, 1972 in Brigham City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Brigham City LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2012. She married Ronald Lee Kunz on October 21, 2017.

She moved from Germany with her parents as an infant to California, where she lived until moving to Brigham City, Utah at the age of 13. She attended Box Elder High School.

Lisa is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was active in Real Estate in Brigham City for 20 plus years. She loved to go off-roading, traveling the United States and spending time nurturing her family and her dogs Kaiser and Tess. She had a bubbly, friendly personality and was outgoing and a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband Ronald; son: Brad Sorensen; stepson: John Kunz; grandchildren: Krystal, Kaden, Isabelle and Alex Sorensen and siblings: Lyn DeBerry (Monte), Beverly Dickerman and Curt Christensen (Rebecca). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jay and son: Jason Sorensen.

The family will honor her with a graveside service on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com