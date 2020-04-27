Managing crowds at state parks

Hyrum Lake State Park

Less than 2 weeks ago, Governor Herbert announced that many state parks are now open to anyone as long as visitors continue to practice social distancing. This was after a previous order that said only residents who lived in the same county as the state park could visit because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, there were reports of some state parks, mainly in the southern part of the state, having to close early on Saturday due to overwhelming crowds.

The former park manager of Hyrum Lake State Park, now manager of East Canyon State Park, Chris Haramoto, was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday. He said we haven’t had too many problems up north yet.

“Northern Utah’s a little bit different just because our temperatures, for the most part, have been on the chilly side. It’s spring, it’s our normal spring weather (that) we’ve had. But southern Utah’s a little bit different, they’re a bit warmer and probably a bigger thing is their water temperature is a little bit warmer than us up in northern Utah. So they’ve seen a lot more visitation than we have,” said Haramoto.

With warmer temperatures on the way up north, state parks will need to decide how many visitors can safely be at a park before it’s considered unsafe, due to health concerns. Bear Lake State Park is in a unique situation, needing coordination between Utah and Idaho authorities.

“I know our guys at Bear Lake have been working really hard and they’re coming up with their own individual plans on what to do in those types of situations. Hopefully we don’t see overcrowding of those areas where we actually have to shut gates if it gets to that point. There are some plans in the works of what the maximum amount of people we would want to see at any of our state parks at any time during this season. Every individual park would be a little bit different.”

Haramoto urged the public to know before they go visit a state park, by going a particular park’s Facebook page or visit the state parks web page, he said they usually have the most up-to-date information.