Melanie Rae Cole Cook

Melanie Rae Cook, 48, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 21, 2020.

Melanie was born March 18, 1972, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Dave Cole and Rhenda Simon. She grew up in Ririe and Idaho Falls. During this time, she had many hardships and adventures that would make her the woman she was.

She married Greg Cunningham when she was 16 years of age to immediately have her first born Natasha Kutzke. Her youngest, Stephanie Black, was born when she was 20 years of age. Although their marriage was not meant to be, they had a lifelong friendship made from it.

She then married Don Cook. Their marriage started off with Melanie playfully pretending to be a judge in the courtroom as they waited for the judge to officiate it. That was the vibe that their relationship thrived on. She did all she could to protect him and have fun with him. He also tried his hardest to help her through all of her ordeals while making her life exciting and fun.

If she could be anywhere, she would be out doing something physical. This was either fishing, camping, or home improvement. She didn’t know the words “No,” “Slow down,” or “You can’t do that.” She took on tasks others would cowed by. When not doing physical things, she would be playing bingo or pool, baking, and spending time with her granddaughters.

Melanie is survived by her daughter, Natasha (Alex) Kutzke of Gresham, Oregon; daughter, Stephanie (Chaz) Black of Tremonton, Utah; mother, Rhenda (Jim) Simon of Idaho Falls, Idaho; father, Dave (Maria) Cole of San Marcos, California; sister, Sherry Cole of St. Anthony, Idaho; sister, Mandy Linden of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; brother, Brandon Cole of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and granddaughters, Kaydance and Adelaide Kutzke.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vernon and Louise George; and grandparents, George and Louise Brown.

Private family services will be held as her wishes guided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at woodfuneralhome.com