No new COVID-19 positive tests Sunday or Monday in BRHD

LOGAN – There have been fewer positive cases of COVID-19 found in recent days in the Bear River Health District including none on the Sunday and Monday reports.

The health district’s caseload remains at 60, with 43 positive cases in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. In Cache County, 24 patients who were previously diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 10 have recovered in Box Elder County.

Utah Department of Health numbers published Monday indicate the Bear River Health Department is among the best of the state’s 13 health districts at only 32.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,00 population.

Bear River Health Department Epidemiologist Keith Larsen said that reflects what the citizens of the district have done.

”We’ve been very pleased with the response of people,” Larsen said. “I mean, it’s hard to call somebody up and say ‘guess what, you have to be quarantined in your home for 14 days.’ By and large, people have been very cooperative and helpful and even though it’s a tough situation, we really have people just being very helpful in working with us on that. So, I think we’ve got great folks up here who have been very cooperative and that’s helped us with the numbers.”

The Utah Department of Health’s Monday report indicates there have been 4,233 total COVID-19 cases in the state to date. Total tests administered topped the 100,000 total between Sunday and Monday (100,195) and hospitalizations grew by four to 349.

With no new deaths in either the Sunday or Monday reports, Utah’s COVID-19 death rate remains at 41.