November 8, 1988 – April 18, 2020 (age 31) – Tony

April 2, 1990 – April 18, 2020 (age 30) – Katherine

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our beloved Tony Mark and Katherine Marie Butterfield, who were tragically taken from us Saturday, April 18, 2020. They have now become guardian angels to their three precious children, Rusty Mark (4), Brooklyn Kate (2), and Brighton London (6 months).

Katherine and Tony met shortly after high school and became fast friends. They dated before they both served full-time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The day Tony returned home from his mission, they decided they wanted to spend forever together. They were married 4 months later in the Draper Utah Temple. They were blissfully happy together; their children bringing them so much added joy. Katherine was quick to serve, share a laugh and a smile; she was a friend to everyone. Tony would give the shirt off his back. His ambition and hard work were evident in all he did and accomplished for his family. Everyone who met Katherine and Tony loved them. They will be forever missed by all who knew them.

From the first day of Tony’s life (November 4, 1988) to the last, he was always a bundle of joy. Tony loved his family so much and would do anything for any of us. He has always been driven to be successful and he accomplished that in so many ways. Tony was always trying to figure out how to better his life for him and his family, which turned him into one of the hardest workers out there. He was always about saving money, which is why he got the nickname “T-money.”

Tony worked hard for his family, and has already taught his children the value of working. He got them pulling weeds and doing yard work at an early age. They thought it was fun, and getting a few coins to put in their banks was just icing on the cake. He never spoiled the kids and never had to, they knew how much their daddy loved them because he was always there for a hug or a kiss, or just being goofy with them.

As parents of Tony, we are so proud to say he was ours. He loved us unconditionally and always looked up to us. He always wanted to be like his dad, and boy, he sure was. He was hard working, caring, creative and so funny. We will miss his silly dance moves; his big hugs and “I love you’s.” It’s hard to express the pain and loss we are feeling now, and will always feel, for losing him and Katherine. They were each other’s light, and they truly loved all and set great examples of how we should treat others each and every day.

Tony was a great student, always getting good grades; maybe because as an incentive, he got paid for A’s. Tony went to Salt Lake Community College and Western Governor’s University and earned a Business Management degree, and boy, did that pay off? He built his own landscaping company, “Electric Blue Yard Service” and was very successful at that. Many clients reached out to us to let us know how much they loved his work. He was proud of his accomplishments, and so were we.

Tony loved snowboarding, art, camping, longboarding, playing games with family and friends, fishing, and he even tried BMXING. He had started to teach his kids snowboarding in hopes they would love it just as much as he did. Even though Tony is gone, his big brother, Brock, has said he will take over that job for him.

Tony served a mission in Tacoma, Washington, and he loved the people there, and they loved him. I received so many great letters telling me so.

Katherine and Tony met each other and fell in love, although Katherine may not have been sure she was going to marry him at first sight, I can tell you, Tony sure did. He truly loved everything about her, as we did too. We were so happy to have her in our family. She was the light in the room for all of us. You could never be in a bad mood or sad when she was around. We loved her for her, but we loved her most for making our son, Tony, so happy.

Tony and Katherine were the greatest parents with their children. Those children will always feel the love from them as they grow up, because I know in my heart they will always be around them. Between the two families together, we will never let them forget the love Tony and Katherine had for them.

Tony’s brother, Brock, and sister, Nicole, expressed to me the love they both have for Tony and Katherine. We laughed and cried together about the two of them. Neither sibling could sit down to write anything because of it being so hard, but I know they would want everyone to know they LOVED their brother so much that words can’t even express it.

Tony was so close to his siblings and they always felt his love for them. They were close and will always be close, even though he is gone, he will be alive in his children. We will cherish those moments we had with both Katherine and Tony and love their children as they would want them to be loved. We will miss them terribly, but will feel their presence daily. As hard as this is, we have faith that we will all be together again someday.

We love you Tony and Katherine.

Katherine Marie Crane was born April 2, 1990 to parents Marshall and Rebecca Crane in Murray, Utah. Katherine was our ray of sunshine from the moment she came into this world. With her bright blue eyes and big smile, she brought happiness and light wherever she was. As soon as Katherine could talk, she was singing. One of her favorites was “You are my Sunshine,” a song always sung to her by her daddy. As soon as she could walk, she was dancing on the table tops and singing happy songs.

Katherine had a love for life that was contagious. You never saw her without a smile. So many of our memories of Katherine include her crazy dancing and infectious laugh. She loved to make jokes, write down funny quotes people had said, and share funny YouTube videos with her family. Katherine loved to host parties and gather with those she loved. The Butterfield’s were famous for their annual Halloween party, game nights, weekly neighborhood/friend dinners and summer bonfires. Katherine was even planning a full-blown Prom for her 30th Birthday, to include a DJ, formal dresses, full decoration and group photography; she was only waiting for the quarantine to be lifted. We are excited to make that happen as a celebration of her life in the near future.

Katherine never hid who she was and had an inspiring self-esteem. All growing up she was found sharing her talents; from singing in talent shows, school choirs and Church, to trying out for American Idol. She loved to express her creativity through art and often gave her pieces as gifts. Katherine also loved to play volleyball and played defense on the Bingham High School girl’s Lacrosse team. Katherine was an incredible organizer. She had lists for everything; a list of quotes, a list of the things she loved about Tony, a list of her old boyfriends (she was considering writing a book about her experiences for young girls), a list of things she loves. In the last 3 years, Katherine kept the books for Tony’s landscaping business. Katherine also loved journaling and writing letters. She took time to share her love and concern through personalized hand-written letters to friends and family- just because. Her children will definitely cherish reading her thoughts through her journals.

Katherine Marie was one of the most faithful and Christ-like people we have ever known. Her love for Jesus Christ and His Gospel were evident by the way she lived her life and loved others. Her every action was a witness of her love, devotion and dedication to Christ. Her faith and testimony led to her service as a full-time missionary in the Lubbock, Texas mission from 2011-2013. She was never shy about sharing her beliefs, values, testimony and her love for Jesus to anyone and everyone she knew. Her light will continue to shine on in the lives she touched through her service.

When Katherine found Tony, she was complete. Tony and Katherine were playful, funny, and always down for a spontaneous adventure. Katherine said they were the best of friends, but she wasn’t too upset when it turned into more than friendship. Katherine and Tony’s devotion to each other only deepened upon their return from their missionary service. When Tony returned home from his mission, just 3 months after Katherine had returned, they were ready to continue their courtship into marriage, without hesitation. Tony asked Katherine to marry him by placing the words “Marry Me?” written in glow sticks underwater and after dark at Silver Lake. Katherine and Tony were sealed for eternity September 20, 2013 in the Draper Utah Temple.

It wasn’t hard to see why Katherine fell in love with Tony Mark Butterfield. He was a tall, handsome Rock and Roll drummer. He was funny, extremely hard-working, efficient and faithful. Tony’s ambition took him to accomplish so much in such a short time. Within a few years, Tony and Katherine created a successful landscaping business, ran an Air B ‘n B, and renovated and flipped a home; Tony doing the majority of the work by himself. He was an expert craftsman, learning his skills from his dad, and always had a project up his sleeve. He spent countless hours renovating and beautifying their home. Their goal-setting and accomplishing astounded us all. We were always impressed with Katherine and Tony’s ability to maintain a strict vision of their goals and ability to accomplish them. They created a wonderful life together.

Katherine’s love for life only grew with the birth of each of her three children; Rusty, Brooklyn and Brighton. Her children were her “everything,” and she was the best mother to them. She loved creating memories with her children; every day a new adventure. The Butterfield family loved camping, hiking, zoo trips, park trips, developing their creativity through painting and crafting, building and running around outside and playing in the dirt. The little ones were never bored. Katherine and Tony created an awesome backyard experience for their kids, complete with tree swing, fire pit and sand box. The Butterfield’s spent countless hours as a family making memories and having fun!

Katherine and Tony never hid their light, but let it shine. They selflessly served so many, gave so much and positively impacted everyone around them. May we live more like them and spread our light by loving and serving others as they did.

Letters written to Tony and Katherine from Tony’s sister Nicole:

Tony,

You goofy, hardworking, hilarious, driven, smart, dedicated, patient, wonderful big brother. You were my protector. You were my teacher. You were my role model. You were my goofball weirdo. You were my business advisor and inspiration. You were my best friend.

Our relationship is sacred to me. I could be the goofiest weirdo with you, cry and have you hold me, and talk to you about deep serious topics. You loved me so much and even though you weren’t mushy about it, you always let me know it by showing that you truly would do anything for me. From making me crack a smile when I was sad, to standing up to bullies for me on the school bus, to teaching me how to build and hit jumps on my snowboard and being so patient and encouraging to me – never doubting that I couldn’t do them, you were always by my side cheering me on and making me giggle.

You, Brock, and I had a special bond, still have a special bond. Some siblings aren’t close and don’t talk much, we weren’t those kind of siblings. We all had so much love for each other, our parents helped form that bond for us. You and Brock were my first best friends and will always be my best friends, my number ones. My biggest role models and the pure reason I’m a tom-boy who doesn’t turn down a challenge, especially against a man because you treated me as one of the boys who could do exactly what you could. You never treated me as less than an equal, which was learned from our dear sweet parents.

Our whole family is so close, that is so, so sincerely special. We all are so similar, yet uniquely different in our own way and bring so much to the table. As far as siblings go, Brock is the calm, talented, and strong one, you were the goofy, passionate, and lighthearted one, I am the emotional, tenderhearted, and performer. Through our parents, we all learned how to be hardworking, driven, curious, adventurous, smart, giving, seeking to help those in need no matter who they are, pushing for the top shelf of life, modern day MacGyver’s who can figure anything out with a little bit of creativity, empathetic, kind, tough, never settling for second place. Our family motto is, Butterfield’s don’t quit, and you never did, even up until the last minute of your life. I know that you were fighting for everything you had. Tony, your fight doesn’t go unnoticed.

I love you. Thank you for all that you have done for me, the list is so long and personal, but you were always there for me. I always knew I could walk into your room growing up, call you, or run to your house in a time of need and you would swing open the door and hug me tight. You never turned me away even if we had knocked heads the day before since we are both stubborn. You always loved me fully for the person I used to be, currently am, and am becoming. You cheered me on every step of the way in my life and poured endless love and support into me. I feel so lucky and blessed to have you and Brock as siblings, I really lucked out.

What a beautiful family we have, I couldn’t choose a better one. Katherine was a wonderful addition and you two are perfect for each other. Thank you for giving me the amazing sister that I always wanted. I love you Tony, hug Grandma Kate extra hard for me.

Love you,

Little Sis.

Katherine,

You were a ray of sunshine. Literally, any place you entered got 20x brighter with you in it. You were one of the absolutely most genuine humans I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. You got to know everyone, like REALLY know everyone. You asked question after question, listening deeply and responding excitedly or empathetically to every single one of the responses. You cared about people, like really, really cared. You didn’t mind if they didn’t share the same values or mindset as you, you just loved them for who they were regardless and didn’t show one shred of judgement or ill will. I don’t think you could have been rude even if you tried your hardest. You were so selfless and giving, always being the first one to offer to help out in every single scenario and shine kindness on all. You were truly an earth angel.

Tony really scored by meeting you and we all relished in the reward. You fit into our family so easily, it’s hard to imagine that there was a time that you weren’t in it. You were born a Butterfield, (although we love the Crane’s too!). And, like Tony, you are hardworking, honest, genuine, kind, creative, hilarious, goofy, a natural born weirdo dancer. You were the sister I always asked for as a kid. Our bond was special. You always made sure I knew I was loved and cared about with the cards you would send me, the long snapchat stories, the girl time couch sits, the early morning beach sunrises. You were my number one dance partner, and man did we dance our faces off. ALL THE TIME.

You always poured so much love into me and supported me through everything I did. Your positivity and kindness was unlike anything else. You helped me through my depression and never gave up on me, even though I was really sad and with you feeling so deeply I knew I was affecting you too and bringing you down, but you never left my side and always opened your heart to me. I always knew that you would be there for me and you were. I feel so lucky and grateful to have a sister like you.

Thank you for being such a wonderful role model to me on kindness, positivity, empathy, teaching me how to be a good friend, mother, human. You are incredible. I’ve never met anyone that comes close to the person you were and I feel so blessed that I had the time I spent with you.

I love you, Kath. Thank you for making the world a brighter place and for the impact you made on me, my family, and everyone else you came in contact with. I will miss you and will dance extra hard for the two of us now.

Love you,

Nicolette, Nicotine, Nicolita, Nectarine. (AKA, Nicole)

The Butterfield and Crane families wish to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all of you for the outpouring of love, support, concern and generosity for this sweet family. God bless you.

Butterfield Family

Mark and Kathy

Brock Butterfield

Nicole Butterfield

Crane Family

Marshall and Rebecca

Emily (Shawn) Hurst

Annelisa (Jordan) Sohm

Tamara (Aaron) Jiron

Cameron (Whitney) Crane

Aaron (McKensie) Crane

In lieu of flowers, Tony and Katherine would love you to spread sunshine wherever you are!

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

