Warmer temperatures increasing the threat of avalanches

Snowmobile triggered small slide in Boss Canyon, in Franklin Basin, Apr. 25, 2020 (Courtesy Utah Avalanche Center)

LOGAN — Officials are warning about the increase in danger after two avalanches occurred during the past week and warmer weather is being forecasted. The slides were reported in the Wellsville Mountains and Boss Canyon, in southeast Idaho.

Utah Avalanche Center posted Monday that possible record setting warm temperatures in the mountains this week will cause dangerous wet avalanche conditions on steep slopes during the day. They predicted natural and human triggered wet avalanches are likely.

On April 21st a natural slide was reported in North Hells Canyon in the Wellsville Mountains. The avalanche appeared to be triggered near the cornice and dropped down through the canyon.

On April 25th a snowmobiler unintentionally triggered the small slide in Boss Canyon, located in Franklin Basin. The small wet slab gave way as the rider made his way across the hillside. The avalanche didn’t travel far.

The Utah Avalanche Center reports no injuries from either slide.

Officials recommend evaluating snow and terrain carefully and continue to practice safe travel protocols to minimize the risk during the current health crisis. Also, they recommend avoiding and staying out from under ridge top cornices and steep slopes with saturated snow during the heat of the day.

will@cvradio.com