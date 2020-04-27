Wilson emerges as opponent to Hillyard

Chris Wilson and his wife Kiersten

Saturday’s state G.O.P. convention was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. And delegates appear to be pretty big fans of voting by app and a couple of primaries came out of the convention. The big surprise was the primary in the attorney general’s race. David Leavitt is a challenger to incumbent Sean Reyes and both will be on the primary ballot.

There’s also a primary in northern Utah. Senate District 25 spans multiple counties, that means it had to be decided at the state convention not the county convention. Incumbent Senator Lyle Hillyard is being challenged by local businessman Chris Wilson who was a guest Monday on KVNU’s For the People program.

“I think actually our race was one of the first ones that they announced. So I think it was about 1030(at night) or something like that. So it was one of the early ones, we didn’t have to wait around as long as everybody else, but it was still a late night and a long day. But we had felt pretty good in talking with the dozens of state delegates that we thought we’d have the support to go through to the primaries,” explained Wilson.

He said the delegates had a tough job, wading through dozens of candidates. They had to decide between gubernatorial candidates and many candidates in the First District. Wilson said what he feels benefited his candidacy is that voters want to be heard, not talked down to or disregarded.

“The one that I’m referring to is mainly the sales tax reform bill that they passed in special session in December. I just felt that bill was rushed through and I was amazed that sixty percent of the people in the state of Utah were against it for a number of different reasons, for the increase of sale tax on food and the increase in gas taxes and other services.”

