May 25, 1934 – April 26, 2020 (age 85)

Beverly (Bunny) Joy Christensen Campbell died on April 26, 2020 subsequent to complications of a rare neurological disorder.

She was born on May 25, 1934 in Logan, Utah to Juness Larson Christensen and Alma LeRoy Christensen. Her childhood and adolescence were spent in Richmond with her parents and younger sister, Diane, and younger brother, Ryan. She attended local schools and then graduated from North Cache High School in 1952.

After graduation she worked for Hobsen photography as a portrait painter. She married Boyd Oscar Campbell on May 7, 1954 in the Logan Temple. Their early married years were spent in Weston, Idaho and then they built a house in Smithfield in 1961 where they lived and raised their children until moving to Logan in 1979.

They were blessed with three children, Julie, Kelly Boyd, and Teri Lynn. Bunny was an active member of the LDS church and served in the primary, library and visiting teaching. Along with raising three kids, she was busily involved in the family plumbing and apartment businesses as the designated errand runner, crises worker and chief bookkeeper.

In her spare time she loved to grow flowers and was known for her begonias. She was a talented artist. She did watercolors, oils and acrylics and had her own kiln for firing her hand-painted porcelain plates. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, knitting and ballet dancing.

Boyd and Bunny took their motor home and boat to Twin Lakes every summer with their kids and family friends where Bunny loved to water ski. In later years they traveled extensively and spent summers in Alaska and winters in Mexico, Arizona and Saint George, Utah.

Above all else Bunny was a social creature and loved to visit both in person and on the phone. She loved her family and was devoted to them. She was kind, loving, patient, affectionate and locally famous for her long hugs and the way she called everyone “honey”.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Boyd, her sister, Diane Stone, her daughters, Julie Campbell and Teri (Corey) Johnson, 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ryan, her son, Kelly Boyd, and her grandson, Jesse Ryan Johnson.

Due to COVID-19, only a graveside service for immediate family will be held.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke or another charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net