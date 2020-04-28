Cox praises staff and running mate for his lead at convention

He’s been very busy serving as Utah’s lieutenant governor and especially the last couple of months as the chair of Utah’s Coronavirus task force. He is also a candidate for governor this year, endorsed by Governor Herbert who is not seeking re-election. Last weekend at the state G.O.P. convention, Spencer J Cox had a strong showing. He was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a really good weekend for us. Look, I think it’s unprecedented to have a candidate for statewide office who had almost all volunteers gather 28-thousand signatures and then to win by 10 points at convention,” he said.

“We were just so excited and grateful for the delegates giving me that stamp of approval and endorsing me as we move into the primary. It was great to know that our positive message, a conservative message is one that really resonated with the delegates in that convention.”

Last month, Cox announced who his running mate would be, Utah senator Deidre Henderson. Because of his duties as Lieutenant Governor and with the task force, Cox has not been able to campaign, but he attributes his prominence at the convention to much of the work she has been able to accomplish.

“She’s one of the most conservative members of the legislature, she’s been in the state senate for eight years. She’s from Utah County, she’s incredible, policy-oriented, she’s brilliant and basically I said ‘hey I am so sorry, but welcome to the team, now you have to run this campaign between now and the convention. And she did it, she did virtual town halls, she called delegates, she really was the face of the campaign.”

Cox attributes their success to her and his team who, he said, worked very hard to make it happen. You can find out more about the campaign at www.votecox.com