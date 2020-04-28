Hyrum man arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Trei J. Stenlund (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography. Trei J. Stenlund was booked Monday into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Captain Curtis Hooley said officers began investigating Stenlund after receiving a tip from agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force (ICAC) at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. They had tracked the illegal images to the suspect’s home on Canyon View Dr.

Officers served a warrant to Stenlund’s home Monday and questioned him. They also secured several electronic devices as evidence.

Stenlund was book on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on $50,000 bail and could be arraigned on formal charges Thursday.

will@cvradio.com