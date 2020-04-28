Jay Russel McKenzie was born in his Grandmother Petterborg’s home on September 8, 1945 in Preston, Idaho and completed his earthly life April 26, 2020 in Preston Idaho.

His parents, F. Duane McKenzie and Wanda E. Petterborg McKenzie provided a backyard haven for Jay and his two brothers, Gary D. and Michael E. McKenzie.

Jay married Debbie Cazier on February 12, 1976 in the Logan Temple and together they raised 5 great children, Adam, Allison, Jared, Emily, and Braydon.

Jay graduated from the college he held very dear, BYU, both with a degree in Political Science and Juris Doctorate in law. He then returned to Preston and started his own law practice. He was the Franklin Co. Prosecutor for 22 years, Preston City attorney, President of the Idaho Prosecutor’s Association, and active in the Republication party in Franklin County. Jay loved Preston and served on many boards to help the development and progress of his hometown.

Jay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, all of which he loved. He was an avid book collector and loved to try to foster the love of books in his children and then his grandchildren. Jay loved his family and they were the top priority in his life, always.

Jay is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 45 years, his children, Adam (Mali), Allison, Jared (Lirio), Emily, Braydon (Julie); by 17 ½ grandchildren and also a brother, Michael (Laura). He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a granddaughter.

Due to Covid-19, a small, family-only service will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020. The services will be streamed live Saturday at 12:00pm MST and may be watched with a link that will be posted soon. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

