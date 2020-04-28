Millville man suspected of injuring jail staff to remain behind bars

Booking photo for Chance S. Saltern (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Millville man with a lengthy criminal history is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted a sergeant at the Cache County Jail.

Chance S. Saltern was in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with one count of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony.

According prosecutors, Saltern became angry with deputies when they served him a “hard dinner roll” as part of a meal. Not wanting to eat the food, he began flooding a toilet in his cell.

Deputies moved Saltern into a holding cell. While removing the suspect’s handcuffs, he allegedly trapped the sergeant’s hands in a handcuff port.

The sergeant had to receive medical treatment for injuries to his swollen, bleeding hand.

Court records show, in 2019 Saltern was accused of choking a roommate and threatening to kill her. He spit in the victim’s face and yelled obscenities while pushing her to the floor. He later pleaded aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Later, Saltern was accused of damaging jail facilities, a third-degree felony, three days after being arrested for the assault. Deputies reported he was upset about his meal and broke a fire sprinkler head, causing his cell and the first floor of the block to flood. The water to the facility was shut off in order to make repairs to the sprinkler system.

Saltern was scheduled to be sentenced in January but failed to meet with probation officers or appear for the sentencing hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Saltern was transferred back to the Cache County Jail on April 14 after being arrested on various traffic violations near Salt Lake City.

During Tuesday’s continued initial appearance, public defender Joseph Saxton asked the court to schedule a bail hearing to discuss releasing Saltern on pretrial supervision. He said he was in the process of trying to reach the suspect’s mother.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Aaron Jossie said he had no problem with the hearing being scheduled but asked the court to continue to deny Saltern bail.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Saltern to remain in jail. He scheduled a bail hearing for May 5.

