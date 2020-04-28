Transient man arrested and charged after stabbing 2 people during fight

Booking photo for Nathan Billie Paul (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 38-year-old transient man is being held in jail without bail after allegedly stabbing a man and woman during a domestic dispute. Nathan B. Paul was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Paul was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child, all third-degree felonies.

According to prosecutors, Logan City police officers responded to the dispute Saturday night after the alleged victim called 911. She claimed that Paul had stabbed her and her husband.

The victims told officers that they were arguing with Paul regarding parenting issues when he brandished a knife and attempted to stab himself. As they tried to stop him, he began swinging the weapon. The woman sustained cuts to her fingers, while the man was cut in the leg, requiring medical treatment.

Police report the assault had taken place inside the residence where a two-year-old juvenile was and heard the assault.

Court records show, in 2016 Paul was charged in 2nd District Court in Farmington on multiple drug possession and theft charges. He reportedly fled the area, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

During Monday’s arraignment, Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard asked the court to hold Paul in jail without bail. He explained that the suspect had a history of hiding from law enforcement and had failed to appear in court for previous criminal cases.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would grant Hazard’s request because of the seriousness of the charges and Paul’s criminal history. She ordered the suspect to remain in jail and appear again in court May 4.

will@cvradio.com