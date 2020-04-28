Utah State football announces three-game series with Oregon

Utah State University Football defeats Tennessee Tech University 73-12 on Sept. 13, 2018 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Megan Nielsen)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Tuesday that the Aggie football team will play a three-game series with the University of Oregon in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Utah State will play in Eugene on Sept. 18, 2027, and on Sept. 15, 2029, while the Ducks will travel to Logan on Sept. 16, 2028.

Utah State and Oregon have met four other times on the gridiron, including in Logan on Sept. 29, 2001, as the No. 6 Ducks posted a 38-21 win. The last time the two teams faced one another was when the Aggies played in Eugene on Sept. 6, 2008.

The last time Utah State played a Pac-12 opponent inside Maverik Stadium was on Sept. 7, 2012, when it posted a 27-20 overtime win against Utah. USU is scheduled to host Washington State this fall on Sept. 3, in its season opener.

