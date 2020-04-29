A.G. candidate survived coronavirus and is now ready to take on criminal justice reform

DavidLeavitt.com

One of the big surprises that came out of last weekend’s state G.O.P. convention was that incumbent Attorney General Sean Reyes was forced into a primary on June 30th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, current Utah County Attorney David Leavitt was our guest. He talked about what motivated him to run.

“I might have taken a month, it might have been February 1st when I started thinking about it. It took a month, roughly, to decide and I decided on (about) March 1st. That’s pretty late to get into a statewide race, particularly against a two-term incumbent. But I decided to run because I’m so passionate about trying to reform our criminal justice system, and I viewed it as an opportunity to get that message across to Utahns”

So, the brother of former Utah governor Mike Leavitt decided to run, but then he got sick.

“So we filed on the 13th of March, and just about 10 days after that, I contracted coronavirus. And so, literally, 3 of the 6 weeks of the convention process, I was flat in bed, and couldn’t take my head off the pillow. And so it was really only the last 3 weeks of the convention process that I was even able to campaign.”

Leavitt feels his success in the convention is because his message resonates with people. He says the criminal justice system is teetering on the brink of disaster, by a proliferation of politically-motivated laws that have resulted in 2-point-3 million people in American jails and 85 to 90 percent of them are not violent people.

This affects these ones in losing their jobs and not being able to get another one, once they get out. He says it is done in the name of protecting the community but it does not accomplish that. You can find out more about his campaign at www.DavidLeavitt.com