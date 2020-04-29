Ann Telford Kunze passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Ann was born on April 4, 1935 to Brigham H. and Elva Lamont Telford of Lewiston, Utah. She was the third daughter of four and was taught to work hard and do your best in everything or don’t do it. Ann was a great friend to many and had the great gift of seeing the best in people. She was spunky and when she set her mind to doing something, she accomplished it.

Ann attended Lewiston Elementary and graduated from North Cache High School where she was Head Cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. After high school, she attended Utah State and graduated with a BS in English. She then received her Masters in School Administration from the University of LaVerne.

Ann was an educator and taught school or counseled for many years. She started her career at Western High School in Las Vegas teaching drama and English. She then taught at the International School in Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia, La Habra Elementary and Upland High school (California). She was a counselor at the International Schools in La Paz, Bolivia and San Paulo, Brazil as well. Ann was a wonderful administrator and won national awards for her programs when she was Vice-Principal at Etiwanda and Chafee High School, California. She closed out her career as principal at Preston Junior High, Preston, Idaho. Ann was loved by both the faculty and the students, even though she was pretty darn strict!

She married Ramon Hansen on December 28, 1953 and they had 2 children, Trish Barrus and Douglas Ramon Hansen. Ramon contracted polio in 1957 which paralyzed him from the neck down. Ann cared for him for many years.

She married David Kunze on June 30, 1968 and they were sealed on September 26,1992 in the Los Angeles Temple. They have had a wonderful life together traveling, educating, and spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Ann served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Young Women President, Relief Society President and organist, but her favorite calling was Gospel Doctrine Teacher because she learned so much. She and David served as the office couple in the Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic Mission from 2004 to 2006. They loved nourishing the missionaries both spiritually and physically with Rice Krispies Treats and other goodies. After their mission, they served in the Logan Temple as ordinance workers. When her health worsened, Ann felt bad that she couldn’t serve another mission or work in the temple any longer. She loved them both.

Ann was involved in many activities throughout her life. She was a wonderful dancer and pianist. She loved to travel and lived in four different countries. She also loved playing golf with her sweetheart and even got a hole in one. Ann was very creative and made over 30 porcelain dolls which others have admired when in her home. She loved playing dominoes and being with friends.

She was a wonderful cook and she delighted in feeding friends and family. Probably her favorite thing to do besides cooking was being with her grandkids and watching them in their activities. She loved to hear them laugh and to hear their testimonies of the gospel.

Ann and David were honored in December of 2016 as the Lamplighters for Community Service and Grand Marshalls for the parade at the Preston City Festival of Lights. Both of them have been exemplary in their service to the community.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents Brigham H. Telford and Elva Lamont Telford, her sister Diane Telford, her brother Richard Telford (Johnnie) and her first husband, Ramon Hansen.

She is survived by her husband David Kunze; her daughter, Trish Barrus (Lee) and her son Douglas Hansen (Marcia); 19 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marlene Lundahl and Lynn Roper (Doug); and many nieces and nephews.

We will miss her testimony and love for the Savior, her kindness, hugs and advice, her fudge and most of all her spunk.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Humanitarian Fund.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon MST. The services will be streamed live with the following link: https://youtu.be/fNhr9gH8cmw

Interment will be in the Richmond, Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com