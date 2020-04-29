Broadcast radio tops media options during Coronavirus outbreak

Recent polling by Nielsen Media Research indicated that Americans are increasing turning to broadcast radio for news during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

NEW YORK CITY – In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Americans restricted to self-isolation in their homes are increasingly turning to broadcast radio as a primary source of information.

That’s the conclusion of a recent survey by the Nielsen Media Research group.

That polling, conducted in late March, found that 83 percent of media consumers over the age of 18 reported that they were listening to as much or more radio as they were prior to the pandemic.

Specifically, 28 percent of Americans said they were listening to more radio since mid-March as their primary source of information about the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Radio is a local lifeblood for millions of consumers and specializes in keeping audiences up-to-date and plugged into what matters most to them in their community,” said Brad Kelly, the managing director of Nielsen Audio. “In this environment, it’s no surprise that people say they use radio as a major source of information and connection. Whether it’s for local news, a place to listen to what is happening, to connect with community members or simply as a way to find out which essential retailers are open for business, radio is continuing to fill those needs for consumers everywhere.”

Fifty-five percent of respondents to the Nielsen survey indicated that they were listening to at least as much radio as they had prior to the pandemic. Only 17 percent of respondents reported that they preferred another media source of information about the Coronavirus.

Anecdotal local information seems to support the conclusion of the Nielsen survey. In March, the Cache Valley Daily news website, hosted by the Cache Valley Media Group radio stations, logged more than 168,000 users and nearly 860,000 page views. That usage represented a 31 percent increase in terms of users and a 28 percent increase in terms of page views. The stories that received the most attention from local residents were, not surprisingly, those related to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Previous Nielsen research indicated that most Americans were spending an average of up to 12 hours per day in touch with some form of media and experts are predicting that media usage could increase by 60 percent for those consumers who have been forced indoors by state or local stay-at-home orders.

Nearly 92 percent of media consumers told Nielsen pollsters that they are moderately or extremely concerned about the Coronavirus pandemic and 42 percent of them added that information received via broadcast radio has helped them cope with the outbreak.

Nielsen Media Research was founded in the 1920s to analyze the effectiveness of print advertising. The company expanded its focus into radio in the 1930s and television in the 1950s. Nowadays, Nielsen issues ratings on the audience sizes of all forms of media, including online technology.

The recent Nielsen survey to gauge the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on media selection was administered online to a weighted sample of 1,000 adults over 18 years of age March 20-22.