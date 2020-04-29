COVID-19 update: fourth day in a row with no new COVID-19 positive tests

Wednesday marks the fourth straight day in the Bear River Health District (BRHD) without a new positive COVID-19 case.

There have been 60 total positive cases in the district, 43 in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. A total of 34 individuals in the district have recovered from the virus.

BRHD Epidemiologist Keith Larsen was asked how we we can estimate when the peak in cases will be reached.

”It all depends on how well we practice good social distancing and stay home if we’re sick,” Larsen explained. “And, once again as I said, I wish I had a crystal ball that would say, this is what’s going to happen. There is some concern that perhaps this next winter, during the flu season, it might get a little dicey, if there’s a second surge. So, we want to be careful with that.”

Across the state of Utah, there have been 4495 confirmed positive cases and 383 hospitalizations. A total of 1790 patients have recovered in the state.