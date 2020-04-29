COVID-19 update: Tuesday was the third straight day with no new cases

LOGAN – Tuesday, for a third straight day, the Bear River Health Department (BRHD) caseload remained unchanged with no new positive COVID-19 cases reported.

There are still 60 total positive cases in the district, 43 in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

Angie White, an epidemiologist for BRHD, explains the process once the state reports a positive case has been found in the local district.

”We start an investigation right off the bat,” she says. “We follow them through that investigation. Anybody that’s put under investigation and quarantined with us is getting a call from us once a day. We check on them, check on their symptoms, make sure they’re doing okay. And if they start developing symptoms after they’ve been in contact with the positive case, then we get them taken in for testing.”

The Utah Department of Health’s Tuesday report indicated there have been 4,343 total COVID-19 cases in the state and total tests grew to 102,439. There have been 370 hospitalizations.

There were four new deaths Tuesday and Utah’s COVID-19 death rate is now 45.