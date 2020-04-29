Doris Bosson Kern peacefully passed away April 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home in American Fork, Utah.

Doris was born on October 25, 1925, daughter of Nils Everett Bosson and Asta Ahnfors. She grew up in Cannon Falls, Minnesota but spent most of her adolescent and young adult life living in Sweden.

She married DeMar Ray Kern on November 21, 1952 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple and they lived most of their years together in the Puget Sound area of Washington State. They moved to Perry, Utah in 2008. They raised 4 children and were together 61 years until DeMar’s passing in 2014.

Doris was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in numerous church callings and served a mission with her husband in the Stockholm, Sweden temple.

Doris lived a full and rich life. She worked in the American Embassy in Stockholm as a young adult and later worked as an Administrative Assistant to a Vice President of Boeing. She was skilled at needle crafts, loved sewing and quilting and won blue ribbons for her knitting. She played piano and organ and served as Ward Organist for many years. She was physically active and at age 85 completed a 5k race and was disappointed that she came in 2nd place in her age group to someone 15 years younger. She traveled the world with her husband, and she spoke 2 languages.

Doris is survived by her children: Sandra Hancock (Brad), O’Fallon, Missouri; James (Dawn), Perry, Utah; Tauna Waddington (Dan), American Fork, Utah; Thomas (Julie), Tigard, Oregon; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Private family services were held due to COVID-19.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com